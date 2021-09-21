Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani are Industry BFFs and This Pic is Proof

Arjun Bijlani, the KKK11 participant, is Telly town's heartthrob. On his Instagram account, he frequently uploads photographs with his fellow contestants, and admirers can't help but adore him more. His followers like seeing him acing the KKK11 tasks. The actor recently celebrated hitting 6 million followers on Instagram and it is no surprise, why. Arjun is turning heads with his latest Instagram photo, which he posted on Monday.

The actor on Monday took to Instagram to upload a picture with his friends Mouni Roy, Rahul Shetty and Nia Sharma. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a white graphic t-shirt and a cowboy hat. Mouni and Nia look stunning as they pose together with Arjun. He put a simple heart asthe caption of the picture. Many celebrities including Mouni, Nia and Rahul commented on the picture.

Previously, Arjun had posted another throwback picture on his Instagram on his father’s birthday. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday dad!! Miss you always. Today’s day is filled with a lot of hope. I know your blessings are always with me”

Reportedly, Arjun has recently made news after claiming that the producers approached him about appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. However, according to sources, the actor has stated that he will not be participating in the show due to business commitments. Till now, there has been no formal confirmation from the actor's side. He is presently starring in the online series Roohaniyat.

According to TellyChakkar, the deal was almost finalised and he was ready to participate, but some commitments made him step back. Roohaniyat, the actor's next web series with Endemolshine Productions, is reportedly in production. The program is yet to be scheduled. This is probably the reason that made Arjun step back from the reality show this year.

