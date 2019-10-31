Take the pledge to vote

Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma Celebrate Arjun Bijlani’s Birthday, See Pics

Arjun Bijlani's birthday bash saw popular faces like Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Pearl V Puri and Nia Sharma. The actor cut the cake with wife Neha and son Ayaan.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma Celebrate Arjun Bijlani’s Birthday, See Pics
Image: Instagram

Telly world’s birthdays always give the stars to chance to meet up their friends and reunite with older buddies. Recently, Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani, whose birthday falls on October 31, celebrated the day with other Naagin co-stars, along with his family.

The actor, whose birthday falls on the same day as Halloween, had a fun-filled birthday with his pals. The dashing birthday bash included Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma and many others for company. The actor cut the cake with wife Neha and son Ayaan.

The Naagin actress Mouni Roy posted some snaps with the birthday boy, along with a heartfelt wish. She wrote, “Happyyyyy birthday ARJUNA @arjunbijlani. Today I wish you a fun time, shared with your dear ones, and a lifelong happiness! Here’s to a bright successful & a very exciting future. Lots n pots of love.”

Actress Karishma Tanna also posted pictures with the birthday boy, so did other co-stars.

Arjun’s wife Neha Swami shared glimpses of the birthday celebration in a series of videos. From the video, it is visible that it was spooky Halloween celebration along with the birthday party.

The new Naagin, Nia Sharma, was also present at the birthday celebration. She also rocked the dance floor with her moves, which she is also known for.

Sharing pictures from her birthday celebration, Nia wrote, “The kid that said ‘Essel world mein rahunga mein ghar nahi jaounga mein is @arjunbijlani !! Happyyyy Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyyy partner!”

