Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism

While the producers have called the actress irresponsible, Mouni Roy has claimed that the contract wasn't signed due to discrepancies in it.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism
Fans of Mouni Roy will no longer be able to see the actress star alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Naagin actress is no more a part of the film Bole Chudiyan, that she was supposed to do with Nawazuddin. The producer of the film has said the reason is her "unprofessional behaviour", but the actress's spokesperson said the contract wasn't yet signed due to "discrepancies".

A poster for the film, featuring Nawazuddin and Mouni, was launched a few days ago. But producer Rajesh Bhatia on Friday issued a statement saying, "From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MoU and paying her. Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 pm for a 3 pm narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor."

Bole Chudiyan marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

A spokesperson for Mouni confirmed she is "no longer a part of the film". "Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia... is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it."

Mouni, as per her spokesperson, "doesn't believe in mudslinging" and "she wishes them the very best".

The film was to go on floors next month. The first look was released back in March.



