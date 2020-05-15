Mouni Roy on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Onscreen Chemistry: They Are Fire On Screen

Actress Mouni Roy, who will be seen as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra said that the leads Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt have a great chemistry on-screen. Alia and Ranbir are a real-life couple who met on the sets of Brahmastra and began dating.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Mouni said, “They are fire on screen. They are as amazing actors as brilliant humans in real life. It was my privilege to work with them.”

“I love them together. They look so cute together. They look super-duper cute together, both on and off screen,” she further added.

Mouni was also asked if she had any information about Brahmastra, which was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020, being delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The supernatural drama which relies heavily on VFX had to be postponed multiple times previously as well.

“I don’t know, I would not know. Like you said, it’s a very big film and I am a very small part of it. So, you’d have to ask the people concerned who’d actually know what’s happening," she said.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It is the first part of a trilogy which will feature Ranbir as Shiva, a man who discovers he has superpowers.

