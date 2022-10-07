Mouni Roy Opens Up About Audience's Reaction to Her Brahmastra Role, Says 'My Hard Work Over the Years...'

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva turned out to be of the most successful Bollywood films of this year. The fantasy-action film stars several prominent names from the industry such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy and also saw Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo roles. However, the Naagin actress received a lot of praise for playing the antagonist Junoon and some even argued that she was better than the lead pair.

Some fans also said that the popular television actress overshadowed almost all the actors in the film. Now, Mouni reacted to the fan comments saying that her role in the film was more important than Alia’s role.

“I don’t think anything is more important or less important, I just think that because of Junoon having a certain, quiet confidence and power, the audience reacted to her in a way that even I did not anticipate or expect. My role was only mine, I had to play the role of the antagonist in the film. That was my responsibility. I had to focus on my character and that’s what I did. It feels very nice to hear the audience’s response. I think my hard work over the years has paid off. It feels great. But I feel I am being honest when I say that Brahmastra is everyone’s film. The world Ayan has created, it is a story about heroes and VFX. In this ensemble cast, every character is very important and has made this film what it is today. You cannot negate anybody’s contribution to the film,” the actress told Siddharth Kannan.

The actress added that she was scared about her family and friends’ reactions but they were all overwhelmed and some even had tears in their eyes.

