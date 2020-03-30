Mouni Roy Paints Stunning Portraits of Lord Shiva During COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy surprised her friends and fans alike with her painting skills. Mouni, much like everyone else, is spending time in self-isolation at home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared three paintings of lord Shiva that she has made. Titling the post, which has got many likes, she said, “SHIVOHAM SHIVASWAROOPOHAM (sic).”

Emphasising on how painting and its entire process has brought back memories from her childhood. In the caption, she also mentions how her drawing classes would be like in Cooch Behar, where she lived as a child.

Mouni wrote, “Well, they are ready. The joy of getting back to something you loved doing as a little girl, unmatched! Drawing sir used to come home every Sunday & it used to be a 3 hour class, sometimes by yourself, sometimes with other students and friends, depending on how it needed to be done that particular week ... In Cooch Behar we didn’t have much , in every way, specially not much to entertain ourselves, so we danced & played outdoors picking up fallen branches making wooden muddy houses, painted & did pottery & made puppets and on a half day at school went to the Durga Protima makers parlour right opposite Baba’s office and sat watched clayed our hands & made little murtis of our own. Basically very primal & Very HAPPY! Going back to the basics, shall we (sic)?”

Further in the post, she has also thanked her friend Anuradha Khurana for inspiring her to get back to painting. “@anusoru thank you for asking me to paint after almost a decade, felt really good; the one in the middle s “Shiv ji meditating in the jungle,” it’s time for mine now, TATA (sic),” Mouni added in the caption.

Many of her friends from the industry including Aashka Goradia, Shamita Shetty, Hina Khan, Adaa Khan and others commented on the post appreciating Mouni's painting skills.

In fact, TV actor Arjun Bijlani seemed to have liked the paintings so much that he expresses his desire to take one of the three home. Commenting on the post he said, “Awesome . U hv a strong connection with him. Om namah shivay (sic).” In another comment he added, “U knw na I’m taking one (sic)."

Mouni is all set to feature in Brahmastra next alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on December 4.





