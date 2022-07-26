CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BengalSSCScam#Monkeypox#IndvsWI
Home » News » Movies » Mouni Roy Proves Yet Again That She Can Slay Any Outfit With Her Style; Check Pics
1-MIN READ

Mouni Roy Proves Yet Again That She Can Slay Any Outfit With Her Style; Check Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 12:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Mouni Roy is setting fire on social media with her latest pics (Photo: Instagram)

Mouni Roy is setting fire on social media with her latest pics (Photo: Instagram)

Each time Mouni Roy shares her pictures on social media, she leaves her fans absolutely stunned.

If there is one actress who never fails to impress us all with her gorgeous pictures, then it is obviously Mouni Roy. Her Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. Each time she shares her pictures on social media, she leaves fans absolutely stunned. Once again, the actress is setting fire on social media with her jaw-dropping photos.

On Tuesday, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a bikini along with a beach kimono. She wore a blue high-waisted bottom with a white belt and paired it with a white top and beach kimono. She accessorised her look with golden earrings. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section and flood the same with fire emojis. While one of the fans wrote, ‘lovely pics’, another social media user commented, ‘Gorgeous’.

Mouni Roy never fails to impress us all with her too-hot-to-handle pictures (Photo: Instagram)
Mouni Roy never fails to impress us all with her too-hot-to-handle pictures (Photo: Instagram)
Once again, Mouni Roy is setting fire on social media with her latest jaw-dropping pictures (Photo: Instagram)
Once again, Mouni Roy is setting fire on social media with her latest jaw-dropping pictures (Photo: Instagram)
Mouni wore blue high-waisted bottom with a white belt and paired it with a white top and beach kimono (Photo: Instagram)
Mouni wore blue high-waisted bottom with a white belt and paired it with a white top and beach kimono (Photo: Instagram)
Needless to say, fans are completely impressed with Mouni Roy's jaw-dropping pictures (Photo: Instagram)
Needless to say, fans are completely impressed with Mouni Roy’s jaw-dropping pictures (Photo: Instagram)
The comment section of Mouni Roy's post is flooded with fire and red heart emoji (Photo: Instagram)
The comment section of Mouni Roy’s post is flooded with fire and red heart emoji (Photo: Instagram)

On the work front, Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. In the film, Mouni is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist. Earlier, Mouni shared her look poster from the movie on Instagram and revealed the name of her character. “JUNOON. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality, कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है | Meet the leader of the Dark Forces… our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow,” she wrote in the caption.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 26, 2022, 12:35 IST
last updated:July 26, 2022, 12:35 IST