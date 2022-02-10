Mouni Roy Raises Heat in Black Monikini Amid Freezing Cold in Kashmir; Check Out the Diva's Sexy Pictures

Actress Mouni Roy embarked on her honeymoon with husband Suraj Nambiar and she has been treating her fans with gorgeous pictures from the exotic vacation in snow-capped Kashmir. While all these snaps have sent given fans travel inspiration, Mouni Roy recent pictures see the actress dressed in a black monokini and soared the temperature on social media.

The Naagin actress took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a couple of steamy pictures in which she is striking poses for the lens. In the first post, Mouni is seen standing as she strikes a pose in a monokini. The actress looks stunning in the revealing attire as she posed by the poolside. In the backdrop, we see a breathtaking view of the snow filled pine cone trees. The next picture sees the actress flaunting her toned body as she strikes a pose while pulling her hair in a ponytail. The last photo is a side click that puts the side designer of tied rope bikini on display. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “If kisses were snowflakes i would send you a blizzard,”and added a snowing cloud and snowflake emoticon.

Mouni has also shared another post that sees the Gold actress posing in her room as she seated on a table. The actress looks hotness overload as she poses for the lens. The next snap is a beautiful photo of Mouni as she flaunts her toned back. She is seen seated alongside the pool, as she swipes her hair in front and enjoys the postcard like view in the hilly destination. Mouni captioned the post with Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé’s track and wrote, “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” and added a musical note emoticon.’

As soon as the actress shared the sexy pictures online, fans bombarded the comments section with likes comments as they adored the actress’ beauty. While one wrote, “Looking Beautiful,” another chimed in writing, “Hot,”and added fire emoticons.

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has shared glimpses of herself enjoying during her honeymoon. On Wednesday, the actress had shared snaps while enjoying the snowy weather with her husband.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The movie will be released in three parts and the first one will hit the screen in September this year.

