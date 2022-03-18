Mouni Roy Raises Hotness Quotient As She Flaunts Her Bikini Body in Pastel Blue Bra; See Pics

Bengali beauty and versatile actress Mouni Roy’s love for bikinis is an open secret, and her Instagram feed narrates this love saga beautifully. Now once again, Mouni has set the internet on fire by dropping throwback sultry pictures on her official Instagram account. On Thursday, the Naagin actress shared gorgeous pictures in which she flaunted her slender figure.

Mouni shared a series of two throwback pictures in a sky blue bikini top and a silk cloth wrapped around her waist. While flaunting her toned figure, she looked chic as always in two French braids. To complete her alluring look, she chose her signature nude makeup look, which included mascara-laden lashes, nude lip colour, blushed cheeks and glowing face rounded off the glam picks. While sharing the gorgeous photos, she wrote, “How ya fixed for moonlight how ya fixed for stars how ya fixed for kissing while we listen to soft guitars ~ Frank Sinatra”.

Several fans and celebrities acknowledged the elegant picture, as it garnered more than 5 lakh impressions. Nutritionist Angie Kassabie commented, “My love,” and ended the comment with a heart emoticon. TV actor turned entrepreneur Aashka Goradia dropped a handful of star eye emoticons. Needless to say, Mouni with her playful smile and splendid style took the internet by storm. Last year, Mouni dropped a reel video, in which she can be seen having a gala time in Maldives, as she posed for the camera in the same ensemble while the super hit song Girls like you by Maroon 5 can be heard playing in the background.

Talking about Mouni’s work, fans last saw her in comedy drama Velle which featured Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Next, she will be seen in the much-anticipated action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukherji directorial also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

