Mouni Roy Gifted a Doll That 'Looks Like Her', Calls it a Thoughtful Present
Mouni Roy Gifted a Doll That 'Looks Like Her', Calls it a Thoughtful Present

Actress Mouni Roy shows off a doll on social media that resembles her. Take a look.

Mouni Roy recently shared a video on social media in which she reveals a present that she received. Mouni was gifted a doll that looks like her and the actress got emotional upon getting it. She also pointed out in the video that the doll looks like her and is even dressed how she dresses, adding that it is one of the most thoughtful presents she has ever received.

Showing off the doll, Mouni said, "So she is wearing kajal, maangtika and jhumkis. She is in a lehengaa and looks like me also. This is one of the most thoughtful presents I have ever received and she actually looks like me."

Mouni is currently in Dubai and has been sharing moments from her getaway.

The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Reportedly, she plays a negative role in the movie.


