Mouni Roy Receives Best Birthday Wishes from Close Friends Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani; See Posts

On Mouni Roy’s birthday, her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram account to share a bunch of photos and videos with the actress. Arjun, who shares a close bond with Mouni, also penned a heartwarming note for the actress and wished her “lots of love."

Sharing the photos and videos, Arjun wrote, “It’s ur birthday it’s ur birthday… happy happy birthday @imouniroy… each year I see u grow wiser cuter happier and more successful… I am so happy for you my friend. Bas aise hee khush reh hasti reh aur grow karti reh (keep smiling and growing)… lots and lots of love and positivity to you till next year and I wish that for you again more and more. Have a fabulous one." (sic) In her response, Mouni said, “Thank you so much, my dearest Arjuna."

Mouni Roy is Making a Splash with Her Pre-birthday Bikini Look, See Pics

Mouni’s best friend Mandira Bedi also took to her Instagram handle to wish the actress. Bedi posted a series of goofy pictures with the ‘Gold’ actress and penned a sweet note.

As soon as she shared the post, the birthday girl commented, “Oh my god M, you wrote me a poem!!! Love love this, and missing you today."

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in the sci-fi drama ‘Brahmastra’. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni had made her acting debut on the small screen in 2007 with the role of Krishna Tulsi in the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here