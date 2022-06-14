Mouni Roy Reveals She is 'Leader of the Dark Forces' Called Junoon in New Character Poster from Brahmastra

A teaser from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra released last month had given us a glimpse of Mouni Roy’s role in the film. Mouni is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. In the teaser, she was seen dressed in black with fire in her red eyes. Her look in the Brahmastra teaser reminded fans of her Naagin avatar. Some fans also compared her with Marvel superhero Scarlett Witch.

Now, the actress has shared new photos of her character, sparking those comparisons again. Mouni has shared her character poster in different languages on Instagram, revealing the name of her character. “JUNOON. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality, कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है | Meet the leader of the Dark Forces… our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress played the role of a shape-changing serpent in the first two seasons of Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin. It is one of her most successful projects on television. Mouni has starred in several films, including Gold with Akshay Kumar and Made in China with Rajkummar Rao. But Brahmastra is her biggest project yet. She is starring alongside stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the film.

