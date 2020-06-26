MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mouni Roy Revisits Happy Moments with Sushant Singh Rajput Captured in Throwback Pictures

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy shared some photos of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande and other friends from a happy get-together in the past.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Share this:

Sushant Singh Rajput death has left the film and television industry shaken, with many of his colleagues going back in time to reminisce about the moments they spent with him. Actress Mouni Roy shared a few throwback pictures with Sushant from a get-together, revisiting the happy times spent with the actor.

In the photos, the late actor can be seen laughing and smiling while posing with ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, and a few other friends in the pictures. TV actors and fans reacted to the photo, remembering Sushant. Actress Hina Khan wrote, "Awwww" while designer Ken Fern said, "Fond memories, to cherish forever." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Remember.....?...♥️.....

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Though Mouni and Sushant have never acted together, it looks like they were good friends in real life. After the actor's demise, Mouni had written in an Instagram post, "Let's just be kind... shocked beyond belief... Deepest condolences to the family.. Rest in peace Sushant."

Sushant shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, and also appeared in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, before stepping into Bollywood with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che. His biggest success was the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the Indian skipper.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His last movie, Dil Bechara, will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading