Mouni Roy Revisits Happy Moments with Sushant Singh Rajput Captured in Throwback Pictures

Sushant Singh Rajput death has left the film and television industry shaken, with many of his colleagues going back in time to reminisce about the moments they spent with him. Actress Mouni Roy shared a few throwback pictures with Sushant from a get-together, revisiting the happy times spent with the actor.

In the photos, the late actor can be seen laughing and smiling while posing with ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, and a few other friends in the pictures. TV actors and fans reacted to the photo, remembering Sushant. Actress Hina Khan wrote, "Awwww" while designer Ken Fern said, "Fond memories, to cherish forever." Take a look:

Though Mouni and Sushant have never acted together, it looks like they were good friends in real life. After the actor's demise, Mouni had written in an Instagram post, "Let's just be kind... shocked beyond belief... Deepest condolences to the family.. Rest in peace Sushant."

Sushant shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, and also appeared in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, before stepping into Bollywood with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che. His biggest success was the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the Indian skipper.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His last movie, Dil Bechara, will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.