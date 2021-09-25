Mouni Roy Romances Jubin Nautiyal in Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai Music Video

Actress Mouni Roy and singer Jubin Nautiyal have come together in the latest music video for the song Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai. The latest rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic ballad has been released under the T-Series label. Nautiyal has once again managed to recreate a romantic aura with his soothing vocals in his take on the popular song. The music video launched on YouTube and other platforms on Saturday.

The song composition credits have been given to Meet Bros, who also feature in the video. Lyrics for Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The four-minute-long music video opens with Nautiyal making his entrance into a party where he is welcomed by actor Himansh Kohli. As Nautiyal starts his performance at the party, his eyes fall on Mouni who makes a glamorous entry. The video then shows a glimpse of actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Karishma Sharma, and Altmash Faraz while making a way to Mouni. Dancing with Gurmeet and Himansh, Nautiyal brings in the celebratory air to the party. Viewers also get to see how Nautiyal and Mouni steal glances and end up slow dancing in the music video. The Meet Bros come into the music video as jovial qawwali singers, who add a new twist to the song.

Nautiyal is seen joining the Meet Bros in the qawwali section of the song and cheering up the audience, while Mouni dances to the peppy rhythm of the music in her silver sequined saree. The Sufi vocals in the song have been sung by Danish Sabri, while Ashish Panda has directed the music video.

Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai music video has received over 1,405,480 views on the T-Series channel since it was shared two hours ago today.

