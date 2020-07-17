Mouni Roy Says Flying to London After Lockdown was 'Unnerving' Experience

Mouni Roy recently flew out of the UAE after being stuck there for four months due to the lockdown. The actress traveled to London to shoot for a movie, the details of which aren't out yet.

The actress said that earlier she used to enjoy taking long flights, but the experience isn't the same in the post Covid-19 world.

She told Hindustan Times, "We are calling it the new normal while waiting for the new world but it's not just as much fun as it used to be. I used to look forward to the long flights as I like reading and watching movies and sleeping in between for 15-20 minutes every hour. But the experience was not like that at all. In fact, it was quite unnerving waiting at the airport and later on the flight. Guess, it will take some time getting used to this manner of travel, as this was the first time I travelled after the lockdown."

The actress has been out and about London, and sharing pictures on Instagram.

Mouni has been away from Mumbai for a long time, and it might be a while before she can return to India. "I don't really know how the situation would be. I will be able to decide a week prior to the shoot's end, depending on International flights and the situation in Mumbai and then I'll take a call," she said.

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold in 2018 and starred with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She will be seen as the antagonist of Ayan Mukerji's Superhero trilogy, Brahmastra.