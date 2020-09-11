Mouni Roy Says 'London Confidential' Cast Used to 'Sanitise Scripts' While Shooting Amid Pandemic

Actress Mouni Roy is making her digital debut with the spy thriller London Confidential, where she plays a RAW agent. The film was shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the digital film to Hindustan Times, Mouni said, "It is a spy thriller. I’m playing Uma, a RAW agent who tries to unearth a Chinese conspiracy against India. It was a rather unique experience shooting for the film. We flew to London amidst the on-going Covid-19 pandemic for the shoot," she said.

"On the set, it was all about adhering to social distancing norms. I was a little worried and anxious initially. The entire set used to be sanitised every day. In fact, we used to sanitise our scripts before picking them up. But overall, it was a memorable one," she added.

Mouni also talked about the digital boom during the pandemic. She said that the OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Zee5 were already very popular but due to the theatres being shut, have become the most functional forms of entertainment. She also said that the digital boom is not a good or a bad thing but rather natural. She also urged that it is the new normal and have no option but to sit at home and watch their favorite shows at their own convenience.

Created by S Hussain Zaidi, London Confidential will stream of Zee5 from September 18, 2020. The show also stars Purab Kohli, Pravesh Rana and Kulraj Randhawa in pivotal roles.