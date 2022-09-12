Mouni Roy Sends Love To 'Dreamers, Lovers and Artists' With Her Sweetest Video; Watch

Actress Mouni Roy has been making a lot of noise for her character, Junoon, in the recently released film Brahmastra. Amid all this, the actress has left fans completely impressed with her moves. On Monday morning, Mouni took to her Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving to the song Bahara Bahara Hua Dil Pehli Bar Re. While Mouni remains seated on a couch, she nails it all with her hand movements and expressions. The actress sported an elegant blue bodycon outfit and looked absolutely stunning.

Sharing the video, Mouni wrote, “While in waiting…good morning..sending love to all the dreamers, lovers & artists.”

Mouni’s friends and industry colleagues made a bee-line to the comment sections and showered love on the actress. Vidya M Malavade wrote, “Hey prettyness.” Actress Kishwer M Rai spoke on behalf of most of us when she wrote, “Baby. watched Bahmastra lady night.. u were soooooooooo good and looked so [fire].”

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that Mouni shared a series of pictures on Instagram with her friends at the Brahmastra screening. Her husband Suraj Nambiar and her pals, actor Arjun Bijlani and choreographer Remo Dsouza were also seen in the pictures wearing T-shirts featuring Junoon. In one of the clicks, the Naagin actress was also seen posing in an organza outfit. For the caption, she simply wrote, “Meanwhile…” Fans have flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. Actress Sonali Bendre also extended her warmest wishes to Mouni.

Meanwhile, on the day Brahmastra was released, Mouni Roy posted a lovely picture with a special message for Ayan Mukerji. She wrote, “The genius of this man created this Astraverse. Our labour of love is yours now. Please give us all your love and blessings. Hari Om.”

Besides Mouni, Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

Mouni Roy is known for her role in the hit TV show Naagin. She has featured in a number of serials including Kasturi and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She has also participated in reality tv shows including Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha.

