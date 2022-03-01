Mouni Roy Sends 'Maha Shivratri Shubhkamnaye' To Fans With Heart-Warming Pictures; Check Here

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of how she is celebrating the auspicious day. The actress dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen worshipping her “one and only” Lord Shiva. She also sent wishes to her fans and wrote, “Aap sabhi ko Mahashivratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Mahashivratri)”

Fans and friends were quick to send their greetings to Mouni. Shamita Shetty dropped a series of red heart emojis. Rahul Shetty also dropped folded hands emojis.

It is no secret that Mouni Roy is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. She often shares pictures worshipping Lord Shiva. Even after her Kashmir Honeymoon, the actress visited Lord Shiva’s temple along with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sharing the pictures, the actress had written, “Look who I found on top of a mountain..My one and only. Om Namah Shivaya…Har…Har…Mahadev…Happy love day.”

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged vows in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Mouni and Suraj looked absolutely stunning in their wedding outfits. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities including Mouni’s close friend Mandira Bedi, Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia among others. Several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media.

Mouni Roy has worked in several television shows including Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, KAsturi, Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi and Naagin. On the work front, Mouni Roy was recently seen in a music video along with Tiger Shroff. The song is titled Poori Gal Baat. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

