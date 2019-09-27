Mouni Roy has been painting Instagram red with her sultry beach pics. The actress is on a vacation in Maldives with her friends and recently posted several images from her vacay which will make you pack your bags and beachwear and head to the destination right away.

Mouni, who has a following of close to 9.3 million on Instagram, treated her fans with a pool pic from her exotic vacation. In the picture, Mouni can be seen flaunting her toned figure as she enjoys the pool waters. She even wears a blue bikini, which compliments the setting and the ambience.

Captioning the post, Mouni wrote on Instagram, "My favourite place today."

Although Mouni received a lot of fans for her pic, a special comment also came in from Aamna Sharif, who has been confirmed to play Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be replacing Hina Khan and will soon be seen opposite Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover in the hit daily soap.

Check out Mouni's pic here and Aamna's response to it here:

Screenshot from Mouni Roy's Instagram account

Check out some other pics from Mouni's vacay here:

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Made in China, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film releases on Diwali. Apart from this, she also has Brahmastra releasing in 2020, which co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in lead roles. Brahmastra is set for Summer 2020 release, however an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

