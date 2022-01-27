Mouni Roy Shares 1st Pics With Husband Suraj Nambiar After Wedding; Kangana Ranaut Comments

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar shared pictures from their wedding and shared the news of their marriage with their respective Instagram followers. The couple tied the knot on Thursday, January 27, in Goa. In the pictures, Suraj was seen applying vermilion (sindoor) on Mouni’s forehead, placing the mangalsutra, and enhancing the garlands. They also posted a candid picture in which they were seen having a laugh.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni said, “I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We’re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni." Suraj’s caption read, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

Several stars took to the comments section of Mouni’s post and congratulated her. Mouni’s Made In China co-star Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut were among the Bollywood stars who sent her love. Rajkummar commented, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you." Kangana wrote, “Best wishes." Brahmastra producer Karan Johar also joined in and wrote, “Congratulations to the both of you! Best years ahead." Angad Bedi wrote, “Congratulations @imouniroy @nambiar13 welcome to the real deal.. "

Anushka shared a picture from Mouni’s wedding and penned a note for her. “Congratulations Mouni and Suraj. Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togertheness!! Live in love," she wrote. Several television stars too congratulated Mouni. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya too sent their best wishes. “Congratulations! So pretty," Disha wrote. “Congratulations," Rahul added. Drashti Dhami commented, “Congratulations." Vikas Gupta wrote, “So Happy. stay blessed both of you."

Mouni looked gorgeous as a bride at the wedding ceremony. The actress tied the knot with Suraj in the Kerala style, honouring Suraj’s family customs. Mouni opted for a red and white Bengali saree which she teamed with gold jewellery, while Suraj opted for a beige kurta and white dhoti.

On Wednesday, the couple had their haldi and mehndi ceremonies, following which Mouni shared a picture with Suraj. The couple was caught in a candid moment while they wrap each other in their arms. “Everything #HariOm," she captioned the picture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.