Mouni Roy Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures As She Sends Birthday Love To Her Brother

Mouni Roy’s younger brother has turned a year older. On this special day, the actress took to social media and dropped a series of adorable and goofy pictures with her ‘tathun’.

The pictures posted by Mouni are from her wedding festivities. As it can be seen in photos that Mouni, who is in her wedding day dress, is hugging and kissing her brother while Mukhar is smiling at the camera. Alongside the picture, she penned a heartwarming note that reads, “My baby, my puchri, my blessings from the heavens above; May your life be filled with sweet moments, content smiles, and blissful memories. May you find many many reasons to be happier every day and keep growing to be the best version of yourself. Happy happy birthday Tathun. I love you with all of my heart."

Mouni’s close friends and fans were quick to acknowledge the post and shower love for the birthday boy in the comment section. Television actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a handful of heart emoticons. Mouni’s friend Aashka Goradia commented, “Happy birthday you sweetness Tathunnnn"; the actress started and ended her comment with many heart emoticons. Swedish model Pragya Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday”. Actor Rahul Shetty dropped a handful of heart-eye emoticon. Fashin Stylist Anuradha Khurana commented, “Tathun Happiest Birthday Rockstar”.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mouni Roy tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged vows in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Mouni and Suraj looked absolutely stunning in their wedding outfits. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities including Mouni’s close friend Mandira Bedi, Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia among others. Several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media.

On the work front, Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Brahmastra, where she will share the screen with superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. The Ayaan Mukherjee directorial is due for release on September 9, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.