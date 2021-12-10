Mouni Roy Shocked After Fan Touches Her While Clicking Selfie

Nagin TV series fame and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy was recently allegedly mobbed by an overexcited fan who wanted to click a selfie with her.

In a video doing the rounds on the Internet, Mouni, in a white dress, can be seen shocked after an excited fan touched her in the process of taking a selfie.

The actor can be heard saying “arey" in the video soon after the fan came close to her. Fans can also be heard saying in Hindi not to rush to take selfies with the actor.

Mouni looked shocked with the incident but continued getting clicked with fans even after the event.

According to reports, the incident happened when Mouni Roy stepped out of a production house after a shoot.

The video was first shared on Instagram by the username Voompla.

One of Mouni Roy’s fans, furious with the incident commenting on the video, wrote, “Please respect her as she is also a person.”

Another fan wrote, “Some people think they have bought celebrities and can manhandle them.”

Mouni Roy is very popular among her fans and whenever she moves out of her house, hundreds of her fans follow her to get a selfie with the actor.

The Nagin actor will next be seen in Vele and Brahmastra. In Vele, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Abhay Deol and Karan Deol. In Brahmastra, she will be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bacchan. Release dates for both films are yet to be announced.

Mouni Roy’s last release was ‘Made in China’ opposite Rajkummar Rao in 2019.

