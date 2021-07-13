Mouni Roy Stands by Mandira Bedi After Raj Kaushal's Demise

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are BFFs and give some major friendship goals. Following the demise of Bollywood filmmaker and husband Raj Kaushal on June 30, 2021, Mandira is going through a rough patch. In these difficult times, Mandira has got her strongest support in the form of her best friend. Mouni has been by her side for all rituals. She is trying her best to help Mandira cope up with the loss.

Now, the actress took to her Instagram and posted some unmissable throwback pictures with Mandira. Sharing the adorable images, she wrote, “My baby strongest.” In the comment section of the post, celebrities including Aashka Goradia Goble, Shamita Shetty, and Alisha Singh also extended love to Mandira.

Mouni was among the few, who were clicked at Mandira and Raj's residence in Mumbai, wherein she paid her respect to the departed soul. The actress also attended the prayer meeting organised by Mandira and her family for the heavenly departure of Raj.

After Raj’s prayer meeting, Mouni shared a photo of the departed soul on her Instagram handle. In the snap, Raj’s photo was decorated with white flowers, and a message reading ‘we all miss you Raji’ was written over it. Sharing the photo, Mouni wrote, "It will never be the same again.”

After the news of Bollywood filmmaker Raj’s demise came in, several people from the industry have extended their condolences and support to his grieving wife Mandira. It was reported that Raj suffered from a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, was pronounced dead on arrival. Some close friends of Mandira and Raj, including Ronit Roy, confirmed the sad news.

Even in these adverse times, Mandira had to encounter trolling on social media. People criticised Mandira’s attire and her decision to perform the last rites of her late husband. Though Mandira did not respond, film personalities including Mini Mathur, Shweta Tiwari, and Sona Mohapatra lashed out at these social media trolls.

