Mouni Roy Stuns Fans with Bikini Look, Suraj Nambiar Cheekily Comments, 'Lucky Husband You Must Have'

Mouni Roy surprised everyone with her menacing portrayal of the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One-Shiva. The actress garnered praise from critics and audiences alike as she shone brightly in the fantasy-action-adventure film. The Naagin actress, who remains a fan favourite due to her frequent social media posts, has shared a slew of sizzling pictures of herself flaunting a sultry bikini.

On Sunday, Mouni Roy posted a slew of pictures on her Instagram timeline sporting a hot pink bralette paired with a transparent white dupatta wrapped around her waist. She flaunted her toned abs in various poses and accentuated her look with nude makeup and a pink shrug. Needless to say that her fans were stunned by the boldness. She wrote in the caption, “Bewitched, bothered and bewildered am I? (with musical notes emoji)".

Complimenting the Brahmastra actress, Mouni Roy’s husband and businessman Suraj Nambiar cheekily commented, “Lucky husband you must have!" To this, Mouni Roy responded, “Absolutely!!(with a heart emoji)". Shamita Shetty wrote, “Hotness!!" Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Adaa Khan and other celebs reacted with fire and heart emojis. On the other hand, a fan commented, “Oo Bhai ye toh humko marwayegi!" Another one wrote, “Beautiful Pics!" Someone else stated, “Duniya ki haseena!!!" A fan said, “Killer look Mouni!"

On the professional front, Mouni, who was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is all set to headline another unique film titled The वरGIN Tree. The horror-comedy film will mark Sanjay Dutt’s debut as a producer and it would also feature Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari in a prominent role. Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, the film is touted to be a horror-comedy that would guarantee ample scares and laughter. The motion poster that was unveiled earlier showcased a school setup coupled with a spooky background score. There is a shot of the blackboard in Hindi reading, “Be it life or death, love triumphs all.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here