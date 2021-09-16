Mouni Roy Stuns in BTS Pictures From 'Disco Balma' Music Video

Actress Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share some stunning photographs of behind the scenes moments of her upcoming dance number Disco Balma. In the pictures, she is seen posing in a black heavy blouse along with a high slit black skirt. To complete her look, she has worn a maang tika and bangles. The song produced by ZeeMusic Co. has been voiced by Asees Kaur and composed by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the track have been written by IP Singh and the video has been directed by Vijay A Ganguly.

Mouni’s post has received over four lakh likes and more than two thousand comments in less than six hours. Disco Balma is slated to release on Friday, September 17.

Previously, Mouni had posted a reel in which she was chilling in Maldives. She had worn a pretty green outfit as she walked around the luxurious property. In terms of accessories, she was carrying a gorgeous tote bag. In the background of the video, she has put the viral Manike Mage Hithetrack. Currently, the video has over nine lakh views and over two lakh likes. Many of her fans have remarked on her good looks by calling her hot, sexy, glam in the comments section.

In another post, she had uploaded a series of photos and videos and had addressed it as a photo dump. The carousel included a wide range of selfies which had been taken on different occasions. She had captured some moments while working out, and some were clicked while she was lazing on her bed. She captioned the post as "Random Photo Dump."Arjun Bijlani, her friend from the entertainment industry, had reacted to the post. Many of her followers too loved the post and did not hold back emotions in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. In the film, she will play the role of Damyanti. The movie will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

