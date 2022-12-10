Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Cheer for Argentina With Rumoured Couple Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath

FIFA World Cup 2022 has become a hotspot for Bollywood celebrities to see their favorite teams in action. Mouni Roy, who has been regularly attending matches with her husband Suraj Nambiar, met up with the rumoured couple Manushi Chhillar and businessman Nikhil Kamath. Together, they cheered for Lionel Messi’s team Argentina.

On Friday, the Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram stories to share a series of videos from the local stadium capturing the various ceremonies and glimpses from the match. One such picture also showed Mouni and Suraj dressed in the Argentinian jersey posing with Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath sporting a white jumpsuit and black T-shirt respectively with a big smile on their faces. Tagging the three people in the selfie, Mouni wrote, “Vamosssss Argentina (Let’s go Argentina)."

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar had also posted on her Instagram handle a shimmering picture of herself with the football stadium and the bustling crowd in the backdrop. Her caption read, “What a night and what a match!! #fifa #fifaworldcup2022 #argentinavsnetherlands." However, there were no pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Nikhil Kamath.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Manushi has been seeing Nikhil Kamath for a while. Not only that, the rumoured couple have a penchant for traveling and were reportedly spotted in Rishikesh, Uttrakhand in one of their getaways. A source had divulged, “The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together. Currently, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn’t wish to talk about her love life as it might take away the attention. Their friends and family are well versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key.”

Nikhil Kamath is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur known for co-founding Zerodha, an Indian institutional brokerage firm and trading platform.

