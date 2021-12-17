Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar to Tie Knot in This Country. No, it's Not Dubai

Actor Mouni Roy, a known face in both television and Bollywood, is known for her fashion sense. She is extremely active on social media and shares pictures and her Instagram handle routinely. Of late, the actor had been in the headlines for her marriage, which was supposed to take place in Dubai. The Gold and Made in China actor has now changed her plans, it seems.

Mouni is now likely to tie the wedding knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar in India only. The actor is on a vacation with her friends in Goa these days. According to reports, Mouni wants to get married with only her family and friends in attendance.

The latest reports now say that Mouni and Suraj will get married in the last week of January 2022. An India Today report states, “Mouni is very much in love with Suraj and they will get married soon. He had postponed his marriage because of the pandemic." The report further states, “Since everything has become almost normal now, Sooraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy will get married in January 2022."

Mouni Roy’s boyfriend Suraj Nambiar is a banker and businessman in Dubai. He belongs to a Jain family that hails from Bangalore. Mouni Roy hails from the Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Talking about Mouni Roy’s career, she has been a top actor in the TV industry. Her most remarkable work on television is the fantasy drama ‘Naagin’. Apart from this, she made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

Mouni Roy was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential, which was released in September 2020. Her next release is Brahmastra in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachhan and Alia Bhatt.

