Mouni Roy Tags Rajnath Singh By Mistake, Covid Positive Himanshi Khurrana Rushed to Hospital

Actress Mouni Roy, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, was trolled on social media for wrongly tagging Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh while responding to a person's birthday wish for her on social media.

While the actress received many birthday wishes on Twitter, she tagged the wrong person in one of her 'Thank you' messages. Replying to a birthday wish note by media personality, Raj Nayak, Mouni tagged Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India instead, reported tellychakkar.com. Her post read, “Thank you so much Sir @rajnathsingh (sic)." She later tagged the right person after editing her post.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning in Ludhiana. Himanshi had tested COVID positive on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital two days later, after a decrease in oxygen saturation, reported SpotboyE.

A source said that Himanshi was under home isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus but was rushed to the hospital when her condition deteriorated. She was moved from Chandigarh to Ludhiana via ambulance. The actress had taken to Instagram to inform her fans about being tested positive. In a text post, Himanshi had said that she tested Covid positive even after taking precautions. She said that she decided to take the test because she attended the farmers’ protest against the new farm bills. Considering that she was in a crowded place, she decided to take the Covid test before going for a shoot.

Several Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their verified Twitter accounts to react to the development.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared in a sarcastic retort: "Congratulations Mr Lal Krishna Advani you are now acquitted of the charges of single handedly drawing a bloody line across the soul of this country. May God give you a very long life."

Going by his social media post, Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work. Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van. He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: "Shoot mode on!"

On Tuesday evening, Colors TV launched a new Bigg Boss 14 contestant promo, which hints that self-styled, controversial godwoman Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa is going to enter the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. BB 14 is going on air from October 3 onwards and till now playback singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan has been confirmed as one of the participants. Now, seems like Radhe Maa is the second person to be entering the BB house this season.

Colors gives a glimpse of Radhe Maa on the show in the promo shared on social media recently. It is captioned as, "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM (sic)."

