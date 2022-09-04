Mouni Roy Teases Brahmastra In Gorgeous Black Saree, Shamita Shetty Calls Her 'Beautiful'

If there is one actress who never fails to impress all with her super gorgeous looks, then it is obviously Mouni Roy. Each time she drops pictures on social media, she leaves everyone stunned. Once again, Mouni Roy is setting fire to the internet with her jaw-dropping traditional look as she teases her upcoming film Brahmastra.

On Sunday, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a black saree with golden work on it. The actress accessorised her look with golden earrings and bangles. She tied her hair into a bun and opted for red lip shade with minimal make-up. Needless to say, Mouni looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these pictures. In the caption of her post, Mouni added the hashtag ‘Brahmastra Promotions’.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. While Drishti Dhami dropped heart eye emojis, Shamita Shetty wrote, ‘Soo beautiful’. “Black queen,” a third comment read. Another fan wrote, “Your beauty can’t be exposed by a sentence. You are so cute and beautiful.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Brahmastra. In the film, Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist. Recently, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress revealed that even though she was initially approached for a special appearance in the film, it then became a long role and then the main villain. “It’s one of the most challenging roles that I have ever played,” Mouni added.

Besides Mouni Roy, Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and South superstar Nagarjuna. It is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to play a cameo in the film. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9.

