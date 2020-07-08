Mouni Roy Throws It Back To The Happy Days Of Her Life Singing La Vie En Rose

TV and movie actress Mouni Roy seems to be having the time of her life as she is dancing and twirling to the song La Vie En Rose. The star shared a video on Tuesday, in which she can be seen wearing a tawny-shade tube top with a beige skirt. She has completed her look with minimal makeup and open wavy locks.

“La vie en Rose, On loop,” she captioned her picture, with a slow-motion video of her twirling to the English version of the French song sung by Daniela Andrade.

















On loop 🎵

The actress is currently enjoying her days in Dubai with her best friend. She keeps sharing images from her ongoing stay on Instagram.







#breakfastsserved 🌞 @kempinskidubai @travelbyindiana

While she is happy staying with her childhood buddy, the Gold actress has started missing her family in India. Talking to the Times of India in a current interview, Mouni shared, “I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven’t finalised a return date yet.”

She also revealed in the interview about learning new traditional Bengali recipes from her mother during the quarantine phase. She has learnt to cook Bengali egg curry, begun posto, phool kopir dalna and Bengali soya bean. Apart from these, the Made In China actress has also taken up baking and tried her hands at making marble cake and banana bread.