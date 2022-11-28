Mouni Roy to Feature in Zahrah S Khan’s Fakeeran; Singer Says ‘It Was the Best Decision’ to Cast Her

One of the most memorable performances of this year remains actor Mouni Roy’s portrayal of Junoon in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The fantasy adventure film saw her playing an outlandish antagonist, who locks horns with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and Ranbir Kapoor in the film. And now, she is all set to be back on the screens with a music video titled Fakeeran.

Produced by T-Series, the peppy and upbeat number has been sung by Zahrah S Khan with Tanishk Bagchi composing the music and penning the lyrics. Interestingly, as Zahrah, Tanishk, and director Arvindr Khaira were brainstorming about who the song should be picturised on, all of them instantly made a collective decision that Mouni was the perfect fit for the song as they felt Zahrah’s voice texture complements the actor.

Talking about bringing Mouni on board Fakeeran, Zahrah says, “I think it was the best decision to have Mouni be a part of this amazing number. Even as I was recording the song, I knew at the back of my mind that Mouni would do perfect justice to the song and portray the emotion it requires really well. She has been a great addition to the team and has, without a doubt, done complete justice to the song.”

Excited to be a part of the music video, which is set to release on November 30, Mouni shares, “I’ve heard all of Zahrah’s songs and every time I would think that she has a very fresh and unique texture in her voice. I was really excited when I came to know that I was going to be a part of this song.”

As for Brahmastra, a lot of names – right from Hrithik Roshan to Ranveer Singh and Yash - have been floating around about its second part as the internet continues to have conversations about who should play Dev in the film. Talking to News18 earlier, Mouni had stated, “I would want Ayan (Mukerji; director) to put his thought into where Junoon goes from here. His perception of my character really clicked the first time. Whatever he thinks will definitely be better than what I come up with. So many people have been asking but I’ve no clue about the next chapter. I genuinely know nothing about part two.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here