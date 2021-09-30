Mouni Roy to Marry Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January, Reveals Cousin

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most loved celebrities of the film and television industry in India. The actress has been able to smoothly transition into films after years of ruling television screens. She also has a strong social media presence with 19.3 million followers on Instagram. For quite some time, it has been reported that Mouni is in a relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. The rumoured couple has been spotted many times in pictures and videos shared on social media. Mouni also spent most of the pandemic in Dubai.

Now, according to a recent report, the couple is all set to tie the knot. According to India Today, Mouni’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar spoke to a newspaper in her home-town of Cooch Bihar. He said that Mouni and Suraj will get married in January 2022. The ceremony will be held in Dubai or Italy. He added that there will be a reception in Cooch Bihar as well. Roysarkar also said that he and his family will be attending their wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile Mouni recently celebrated her birthday with her friends in Goa. She shared a couple of bikini pictures and also shared a glimpse of the decor for her birthday.

She also recently appeared on the music video for Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai. In the music video, Mouni could be seen romancing singer Jubin Nautyal.

Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The fantasy-superhero film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna also play a pivotal role in the film.

