Mouni Roy to Marry Suraj Nambiar in January; Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Planning to Have a Baby

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most loved celebrities of the film and television industry in India. The actress has been able to smoothly transition into films after years of ruling television screens. She also has a strong social media presence with 19.3 million followers on Instagram. For quite some time, it has been reported that Mouni is in a relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. The rumoured couple has been spotted many times in pictures and videos shared on social media. Mouni also spent most of the pandemic in Dubai. Now, according to a recent report, the couple is all set to tie the knot.

Read: Mouni Roy to Marry Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January, Reveals Cousin

Telugu film industry superstars and couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship status has recently grabbed headlines. For the last couple of months, it has been reported that they are separated and are headed to divorce. This started when Samantha dropped ‘Akkineni’ on her social media accounts. The actors have been asked about the rumours a few times but they have both never given a direct answer to the questions. However, according to new reports, Samantha and Chaitanya are worried about these divorce rumours as they are planning to have a baby.

Read: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Planning to Have a Baby: Report

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood in the recent times. The actress is currently working on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, and recently shared an update about the same on her social media. Taking to Instagram stories, Sara shared a picture in front of a microphone, indicating that she is dubbing for the film. Atrangi Re went on floors in March 2020 and was wrapped after a year in March of 2021. The film saw delays in production due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Dubs For Atrangi Re While Akshay Kumar Hints at Film’s OTT Release

Abudding TV actress on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said. Soujanya (25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like ‘Chaukattu Fun’ and ‘Nanobbne Olleyavnu", hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said. She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing “sorry" for taking the extreme step. The woman wrote that the health issues were “killing" her and her mental state was not good.

Read: Kannada TV Actor Soujanya Dies by Suicide at 25, Leaves Behind Note Blaming ‘Mental State’

Alappuzha: Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer from Kerala, had possessed a car registered in the name of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. A 2007 model Porsche Boxster was seized by the police a year ago. It is now kept at the police station premises at Cherthala in Alappuzha district. About 20 luxury cars were seized from his custody following a legal scuffle between him and Sreevalsam Group, a leading business team. News18 has accessed the seized car’s registration documents that have Randhir Kapoor’s name in the place of Kareena’s father.

Read: Car Registered in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Name Found in Possession of Fake Antique Dealer in Kerala

