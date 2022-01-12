Mouni Roy and Beau Suraj Nambiar Set For A Beach Wedding in Goa | Exclusive

It’s the season of weddings in tinsel town. Long time couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in an intimate ceremony on November 15 in Chandigarh. Last month Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan which was attended by close family and friends. Now, actor Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend and Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar.

While the rumoured couple haven’t made anything official yet, the photographs of the Naagin actor having a gala time in Goa last month with her friends had given rise to speculations that she was enjoying her bachelorette getaway. The pictures were shared by her close friend Aashka Goradia on social media and showed Mouni and her gang of girls having a gala time.

It was earlier speculated that the rumoured couple are going to the tie the knot in Dubai or Italy, but News18.com has now learnt that the venue for the wedding has been finalised and they will get hitched in Goa on January 27. A source reveals, “It will be a two day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white."

The source adds that Mouni’s close friends have been asked to save dates from their schedule for her wedding. “Among the guest list that has been invited, Aashka Goradia has already confirmed her presence. Apart from that, producer Ekta Kapoor who is a close friend of the actor, has also agreed to attend the festivities."

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The actress will be playing an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

