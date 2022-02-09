Mouni Roy Turns Muse For Her Husband Suraj Nambiar; Poses In Snow During Honeymoon

Newlywed Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar escaped to the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir for their romantic honeymoon. The couple tied the knot last month in a star-studded wedding, which was attended by their family and close friends. They have not shied away from sharing photos and videos from their wedding festivities.

And now, with the honeymoon pictures coming in, Mouni and Suraj are setting some major relationship and travel goals. On February 9, the actor shared a bunch of pictures that mainly featured the snowcapped mountains and some delicious Maggie.

Her first snap featured a bowl of Maggie noodles, the one thing you cannot miss during your expedition in the mountains. She also shared clips of snow-covered trees. Dressed in black tights, a yellow jacket, a scarf, snow boots, and an adorable yellow cap, Mouni turned muse for her husband Suraj for a picture as well. Posting a bunch of pictures, Mouni wrote, “Nonstop snowing, Also on the mountains… Maggie Maggie Maggie.”

Previously, Mouni posted pictures of herself sitting in the snow. The actor looked gorgeous in these clicks.

Summing up a day of her shenanigans with her husband, Mouni shared an Instagram Reel, capturing some of the moments from their outing in the mountains. The actor shared glimpses of snow-covered houses, mountains, and roads along with a clip wherein she was seen enjoying a bike ride with her husband. In the snaps, Mouni was seen sporting vermilion on her forehead.

“Snowing in torrents outside, peace inside,” she wrote for the caption. For the background music, Mouni picked the popular song – Yeh Haseen Vadiyan from the film Roja. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by KS Chithra, Nilesh P, and SP Balasubrahmanyam, the song was a perfect match for the video.

Mouni also served winter fashion goals on her honeymoon with her chic attires. For one of her day outs, she teamed the monotone outfit, which was a chocolate brown ribbed sweater featuring a turtle neckline, bishop sleeves, and a similar matching brown bodycon skirt, with a trench coat. The outfit will surely make its way to your winter wardrobe.

