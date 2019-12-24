Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Mouni Roy Turns Santa Claus as She Celebrates Christmas with HIV-afflicted Kids
Mouni Roy knows the best how to make children happy during Christmas. She recently turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Mouni Roy knows the best how to make children happy during Christmas. She recently turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Actress Mouni Roy knows the best how to make children happy during Christmas. She recently turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
On Monday, She spent an entire evening with the kids fulfilling each child's wish and making everyone dance, and also playing games with them.
"It is of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception, of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same respect any human being gets in society.
"They are as normal as we are. I felt so good today. It was a lovely evening spent with innocent souls as I got reminded of my secret santa days and I couldn't feel happier turning Santa for all these kids," Mouni said.
She also shared the pictures on social media. Sharing the pictures she wrote a heartfelt caption.
"Yesterday I realised how it is still of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same basic respect any human being gets in the mainstream society. They are as normal as we are," she wrote.
"It was a lovely afternoon spent with these amazing babies and I got reminded of how tiny our problems are, issues so petty we waste our time indulging. Couldn’t have had a better Christmas celebration but here at the Desire Society with em ; we sang & danced & played dumcharades & reminisced school’s secret Santa days. Love & love, Sir Sherlock, his Watson & plenty of Christmas cheers," she added.
On the work front, Mouni will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in "Brahmastra".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ Online Web Series Goes Live: Here's How to Watch
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car