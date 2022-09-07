Mouni Roy Twins With Hubby Suraj Nambiar On Their Romantic Getaway, Calls Him Cute; See Pics

Mouni Roy has no qualms declaring her love to the world. The actress, who got married earlier this year, has often treated fans to pictures and videos with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Maintaining the trajectory, on Wednesday, the Brahmastra actress took to Instagram to post a couple of romantic pictures and we are all for it.

In the photos, we see Suraj and Mouni twining with their ethnic Indian outfits. Mouni wore a cream lehenga choli with gajra around her hair; Suraj was seen in a cream kurta pyjama. Both were seen hugging each other and smiling in the pictures. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “My #meetcute (infinity emoji). An impossibly cute one.”

Soon after the pictures were shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans dropped heart emoticons. One of her fans commented, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai (How can someone be so beautiful)?” Another one wrote, “My favourite.” A fan also wrote, “Jo iss jodi se jale woh zara side se chale (Those who are jealous of them, should take another route).”

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in 2022. They had a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali one in Goa. The pre-wedding functions also included a haldi and mehendi ceremony. Before their wedding, Mouni never confirmed dating Suraj publicly.

In January, Mouni and Suraj shared their first wedding pictures as husband and wife. Mouni wrote on Instagram, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We’re married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

