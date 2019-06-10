Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
Ahead of their marriage ceremony on June 16, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen surprised everyone with a court wedding.
Image of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, courtesy of Instagram
Love is in the air for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who got married in a registered marriage at the Khar Family Court in Mumbai on June 7. While the couple will tie the knot according to a traditional marriage on June 16, the lovebirds surprised everyone with a court marriage a week ahead.
While Rajeev is Sushmita Sen’s brother, Charu is a known TV actress, who has worked in TV shows like Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev and Charu took it to Instagram to share the news with their fans and friends. While Charu wrote, “I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband... #rajakibittu (sic)," Rajeev shared the pictures with the caption, “I Rajeev sen take Charu Asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu (sic)."
Soon after, wishes and congratulations start pouring in for the couple from some of the noted people of the TV industry. Naagin actress and now a Bollywood star Mouni Roy wished the couple with "Biggest congratulations." TV actress Vindhya Tiwary also wrote, "Congratulations @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 stay blessed (sic)."
Actor and model Ribbhu Mehra also congratulated the couple with the message, "Many many congratulations to you both.” Krishna Chali London star Vividha Kirti also wrote, “Beautiful!! God bless you guys. loads of love @asopacharu (sic)."
TV actress Ekta Kaul, who was Charu’s co-star in Mere Angne Mein, also commented, "Mubarak ho didi.. congratulations (sic)." Actors Naman Shaw, Deepika Singh, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Nidhi Uttam, Priyanka Udhwani and Rehaan Roy also poured in their wishes for the couple. Actress Avika Gor took to Instagram stories to wish the pair.
