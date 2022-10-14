Mouni Roy Was Skeptical of Her Role in Brahmastra, Says 'There Was Doubt That People Might Find Me...'

Mouni Roy surprised everyone with her menacing portrayal of the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One-Shiva. The actress garnered praise from critics and audiences alike as she shone brightly in the fantasy-action-adventure film. Not only that, she got the opportunity to share the screen space with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. But prior to the release, Mouni Roy was sceptical about the audience’s perception of hers.

In an interview with Times News Network, the Naagin actress revealed that she was taken aback in a pleasant way when the reactions started pouring in. She expressed, “I did not expect this reaction. Karan (Johar) Sir and Ayan (Mukerji, director) had already told me that I had a special role and that it will be a surprise package for people to see me in that avatar. As actors you can’t ever be 100 per cent sure about what you have done (in a film). There was always this doubt that people might find me outlandish in the garb. I did not know how my look and appearance in the film would resonate with people. But then the kind of reaction I got from my family, friends and viewers made me realise that people have loved to hate Junoon.”

Mouni also added that she was also doubtful to watch the film with her family because they are a bunch of staunch critics. However, the verdict came by the intermission itself. She recalled, “I was nervous when I went to see the film with them because they all are quite outspoken that way. But then in the intermission itself I received a hug from them and they told me they liked what I did in the film. Brahmastra will always be one of the most special films and scripts that I have been a part of and I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Surprisingly, Brahamastra has proved to be one of the rare films in recent times that broke the Box Office dry spell. Owing to the film’s success, Ayan Mukerji is looking forward to bringing out the next two instalments of the trilogy series as soon as possible.

