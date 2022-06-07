Mouni Roy Wishes Ektaa Kapoor On Her Birthday, Calls The Producer The 'Light' Of Her Life

Ekta Kapoor has been an inspiration for many. The way she has ruled over the television screens for more than two decades and has introduced new faces to the entertainment industry is commendable. She has also given a new landscape to the industry by experimenting with the OTT space. The producer is celebrating her birthday today and her social media feed is filled with heartfelt wishes. Ekta’s close friend and actress Mouni Roy too wished her on her special day. Mouni posted an adorable picture with Ekta and accompanied it with an emotional note.

Mouni shared two photos on her Instagram in which she and Ekta can be seen donning ethnic attires. While the producer can be seen dressed in a black sharara suit, Mouni looks breathtakingly beautiful in the peach lehenga-choli. In the first photo, they both are posing for the camera with wide smiles, whereas in the second picture, Mouni can be seen giving a kiss to her ‘inspiration’ on the forehead.

Captioning the pictures, Mouni wrote, “Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light, you have been in my life. May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings and love. Love you.”

Fans, too, loved the mesmerising photos of the two and wished the producer on her birthday in the comments section.

Ekta introduced Mouni to the entertainment industry. The latter made her film industry debut with Ekta’s popular serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Apart from this, Mouni has worked with Ekta in several other shows, including Naagin. Ekta has a huge hand in making Mouni a household name and polishing her craft. Mouni is now proving her worth in Bollywood films and is ready for her upcoming movie Brahmastra, which is all set to release on September 9 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.