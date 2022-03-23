Mouni Roy Wishes Smriti Irani 'Di' on Her Birthday, Recalls Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Days

Popular actress Mouni Roy, who debuted in showbiz with Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wished the latter on her birthday with the most adorable note. She shared a photo of the actor-turned-politician on Instagram, where she can be seen sitting in a chair in a garden. It seems like she is working amid nature and is flaunting her radiant smile. Mouni recalled KSBKBT days and expressed how she was amazed at her kindness.

She started by saying, “My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of uni I had joined the cast of kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of em, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, err’ything that you were blew my mind & heart."

She continued, “I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now; I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most ♥️🔱 HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY 🔆🌹."

On Mouni’s wedding in January, the Union Minister had penned a heartwarming note for her to congratulate her. She shared pictures from Mouni and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding and revealed she has known Mouni for 17 years and that Suraj is a ‘lucky man.’

“This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy," Smriti had written.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

