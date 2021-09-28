Mouni Roy’s Birthday Celebrations in Goa is About Beach, Bikinis and BFFs

Mouni Roy and the beach is a classic love story. The water baby’s epic romance with the sand and sea is evident from her social media posts. It comes as no surprise that the Bengali beauty cruised to Goa to ring in her birthday. Mouni, who turns 36, took the internet by a storm with her ravishing bikini look yesterday. She spent a lot of time taking a dip in the pool in the company of her best friends. The actress, who has an envious collection of bikinis, donned a black number for her pre-birthday outing.

The birthday girl is living it up at her sojourn and is making the beach look better. Stationed at a luxury holiday resort, Mouni and her close ones are filling up our Instagram feeds with enviable snippets. Candid clicks, boomerang videos, and mushy messages, all can be seen on Mouni and BFFs Instagram stories. The star, who will next be seen in Brahmastra, shared a photo dump on Instagram, titled ‘Birthday.’

Mouni went ultra-glam in a thigh-high slit dress on her special day. She is seen happily posing against a well-lit boho-themed decor setup with a beautiful aesthetic appeal. Sitting next to a pool, Mouni also smiles at a customised name plate shining with led lights. Her friends got her a Harry Potter themed birthday present which had the message, "Raise your wand & open the box."

Aashka Goradia, Rohini Iyer, Jennifer Winget, among others showered love in the comments, wishing Mouni a happy birthday.

Mouni enjoys travelling to places but good food is a must. Being the true foodie at heart that she is, the actress cannot make an exception to enjoying a delectable serving.

Mouni’s day became more special, courtesy the mouthwatering dishes at her birthday eve dinner. Via her Instagram stories, she revealed her feast on the occasion. A yummy bowl full of spaghetti, loaded with cheese, fresh broccoli and garlic bread tucked in. Mouni is gorging on delicious spaghetti with some fresh broccoli kept in a bowl on the side.

