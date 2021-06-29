Mouni Roy’s Glam Avatar in Silk Jumpsuit Is a Vision, See Photos

Actress Mouni Roy is among those bright stars who have churned success with their sheer hard work. Beginning her career from television to featuring on the silver screen, the actress has walked a mile. The diva not only stuns with her engrossing acting skills but also being the exquisite beauty that she is. Recently, Mouni shared a slew of her photos on Instagram. Clad in a vibrant silk jumpsuit in shades of blue and black, the actress is a vision to behold.

Notching up the glam vibe, the actress turned the temperature hot as she sizzled in the backless outfit. Flaunting her flawless skin, the actress exhibited sexy appeal with her open locks cascading down in waves. Complementing the entire look with lighter lip shade and smoky eyes, Mouni turned the heat up.

The actress shared the string of photos with a captivating caption hinting at the destiny and fortune that play their part surprising the person with numerable unforeseen treasures. “Follow the White Rabbit for you never know what you’ll find,” the actress wrote.

The actress’pictures seemed to have impressed her fans a lot as they hit likes over 2 lakh times. Not only her fans were left amazed but her friends from the industry such as Asha Negi, Aashka Goradia, Adaa Khan and others commended her glam appearance.

Sharing another set of photos in the same outfit, the actress continued the caption from the above post and dropped, “But it’s of no use now,” thought poor Alice, “to pretend to be two people! Why there is hardly enough of me left to make one reasonable person!”

Mouni truly is a fashionista! She keeps dropping her jaw-dropping photos flaunting the best of her poses and eye-catching outfits.

Lately, the actress donned an exquisite black and white dress with noodle straps. The floral pattern woven with the delicate threads was unique. It not only highlighted her feminine curves but exhibited her petite frame. The actress exuded charm posing amid the bewitching flowers.

Which of these Mouni’s looks you would like to recreate?

