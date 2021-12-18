Mouni Roy's Goa Photos Spark Engagement Rumours With Suraj Nambiar, Check Them Out

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy is enjoying her time in Goa with her female friends, but fans are speculating that it was a getaway to celebrate her bachelorette. A bunch of pictures were shared by Mouni’s friends from their beachy getaway. More than the gorgeous clicks, it was the caption of the posts which caught everybody’s attention. Actor Aashka Goradia, in her latest Instagram post, showered Mouni with loads of love. Sharing the pictures of Mouni and her gang of girls celebrating, Aashka wrote that she got to spend some wonderful time in the company of more wonderful women. However, she added, “Celebrating Monobinaaaa. Blessings and only blessings for this you Mo Mo.”

For some time now, reports have been doing rounds that Mouni will tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The couple is expected to exchange their wedding vows in January 2022. So far, Mouni has neither confirmed nor denied rumours.

Take a look at the clicks:

In the clicks, the girl gang was decked up in their Goa outfits. However, one of the photos featured the girls all dressed in black holding placards. One of the placards appears to have ‘Bride to Be’ written on it. Another picture showed Mouni, and their friends chilling and having fun on the beach. We might consider the snaps and the caption a mere coincidence but Aashka was not the only one.

Another close friend of Mouni, Rohini Iyer shared a bunch of adorable pictures. She wrote, “Live for moments you can’t put into words. Love you for being such a beautiful human, friend, madcap, and the best Instagram photographer I know.”

These pictures, along with the caption led to a few fans wondering if this was Mouni’s bachelorette celebration. “Celebration for what? The bachelor party?” asked several fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.