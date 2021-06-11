Mouni Roy Looks Mesmerising in Lacy Black Crop Top Posing in a Mirrored Hallway

Actress Mouni Roy never fails to impress her fans with her stunning fashion sense and sartorial choices. Her social media posts are proof that she is a complete fashionista and a style sensation. Recently, she has dropped a couple of stunning pictures on her social media handle. Donned up in a black crop top with a black skirt, she looks stunning while posing in a hallway line with mirrors. The Naagin actress has managed to pull off the look without going overboard. She left her wavy hair open and completed her look with nude makeup.

Mouni’s picture has left her fans awestruck. They have showered the post with red heart and fire emojis, while many of her colleagues commented on the post.

The actress is currently in Dubai and it looks like she’s enjoying every bit of her vacation. Today she also shared glimpses from her lavish breakfast in her insta story. She has shared a short clip giving the sneak-peek of the food items that include chicken and paneer Manchurian, fried rice, and noodles. The actress enjoyed her morning breakfast along with her friend at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

On June 10, she met his excellency Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. Mouni expressed her happiness and joy through a social media post. Sharing a couple of pictures with him, the actress wrote that it was an honour meeting him. Actor Nitin Arora can also be seen posing in the frame.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Zee5’s web series London Confidential along with Purab Kohli. She will next be a part of Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated action film, Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoorand Alia Bhatt in the pivotal role. She also has Subhash Kapoor’s directorial Mogul in her kitty.

