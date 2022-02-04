Mouni Roy's Malayali Wedding Jewellery Was Made Of 22-Carat Gold; Featured Goddess Laxmi's Carvings

Mouni Roy tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar, last month on January 27 in Goa, and she absolutely nailed the bridal fashion game at her wedding events. The actress donned some of the prettiest outfits and matched them with the most traditional jewels at the wedding festivities.

While her mehendi and sangeet jewellery were in lieu of the current trends, for her main wedding ceremonies, Mouni picked traditional, intricate jewellery that caught fans’ attention. Mouni and Suraj got married in two wedding ceremonies. While one followed the Malayali traditions, honouring Suraj’s family roots, the second was a Bengali wedding, keeping Mouni’s family traditions in mind.

For both the wedding events, the actress opted for traditional bridal looks that embraced both her and Suraj’s cultural roots. In an interview with India Today, Anmol Jewellers’ Ishu Datwani, who designed Mouni’s ornaments for both the events, revealed that her temple jewellery for the Malayali wedding was crafted in pure 22-carat gold. “Her ensemble comprised an elegant choker with long haar, jhumkas, matha patti, kadas and kamarbandh crafted in pure 22-carat gold. Temple jewellery embodies the rich cultural history, tradition and legacy of South India, with carvings of Gods and Goddesses. The jewellery Mouni Roy wore for her wedding features carvings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi," he said.

In her Malayali wedding, Mouni decked up as a royal bride in a white silk saree with the traditional red and golden border. With her hair tied up in a bun and adorned in gajra, she beautifully embraced her husband’s cultural roots. And the temple jewellery she paired with her saree, took her outfit a notch higher.

For the Bengali wedding, Mouni slipped into a regal red gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga. The lehenga featured elaborate golden embroideries and intricate thread work on the blouse. She wore a double dupatta look and also got the veil customised, similar to that of Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa. The diva completed her bridal look with emerald and diamond jewels, which were also designed by the same jewellers.

Mouni paired the gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga with stunning emerald and uncut diamond heritage jewellery. Her Bengali wedding ensemble comprised a matha patti, an ethnic choker paired with earrings, nose ring, and kadas to complete her look. The jewellery was reminiscent of the royal era, and Mouni looked beautiful as ever.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.