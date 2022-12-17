Mouni Roy's Most Cherished FIFA Memory Was Watching Messi in Quarter Final With Her Hubby Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy had a great time attending FIFA World Cup 2022 with her husband Suraj Nambiar. While many Bollywood celebs had flocked to the stadium to support their favourite teams, Mouni Roy still remained the highlight as she left no stone unturned to show her excitement through her social media posts. Now the Brahmastra actress calls the whole experience of seeing her favourite team play and that too live a memorable experience.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Naagin actress expressed, “It is easily one of the most memorable moments of my life. More than 88,000 fans – most of who were Argentina supporters chanting and cheering. It really was surreal. Qatar has done a phenomenal job of hosting it.”

She also explained that her Bengali roots amplified her love for football. Mouni said, “Being Bengali means that I grew up around football. Both my brother and husband are massive football fans, so I do try and keep up with the important games. It is funny but my brother is a Real Madrid fan and my husband is a Barcelona fan so I’m stuck in between a domestic El Clasico.”

Talking about her and her husband’s favourite team and players, Mouni shared, “Suraj is a massive Argentina, Barcelona and Messi fan, so we usually watch the big games together. I’ve seen tons of Messi highlights and it truly is amazing how Messi brings out art in the game.

Barring Messi, I’d have to say Neymar. I like that he plays football with so much flair. I also love that Messi and him are best friends and that always look out for each other like family. Plus he’s quite stylish which helps!”

She went on to add, “Most cherished memory has to be the recent one - my husband and I watching Messi and Argentina win in the world cup quarter final game that went all the way to the penalties”.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy had surprised everyone with her menacing portrayal of the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One-Shiva. The actress had garnered praises from critics and audiences alike as she shone through brightly in the fantasy-action-adventure film. The film was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan.

