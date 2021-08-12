Mouni Roy’s Swimming Pool Photos Going Viral, Fans Cannot Take Their Eyes off

From television to the big screen, Mouni Roy has proved herself everywhere and is now being counted amongst the leading actresses of the industry. She has always ruled the people’s hearts. With the character of ‘Naagin’ on TV, Mouni made a special place in the hearts of the audience and now she is securing a place for herself in Bollywood. The glamourous actress is in news once again for her bold looks. She has recently posted some bold pictures which are going viral on social media.

Mouni herself has posted these pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen having a good time in the swimming pool. Her bold style is visible in these photos. Fans have showered love through their comments on these pictures and are praising her beauty. These pictures have received more than seven lakh likes on Instagram.

Mouni remains all over social media every now and then. The reason for which is usually her bold pictures. Such photos often keep her in the headlines. The actress keeps coming in the news for her new pictures since the past few months. And in every new photo she looks more glamourous than before. Mouni is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing her newest pictures here. With a massive following of 18.3 million on her Instagram account, the actress knows exactly how to keep her fans engaged.

In the caption of the post Mouni wrote “Rainwashed”. The comment section of the post got filled with comments like “Hottie”, “Ufff” and “Gorgeous” which were both from her friends and fans. They never miss a chance to hype their favourite actress up for everything that she does. Let’s hope that we get to see Mouni performing on the screen soon.

