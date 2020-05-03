MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mountain Top: Game of Thrones Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Sets Deadlift Record

Hafthor Bjornsson

Hafthor Bjornsson

'Game of Thrones' actor, 31-year-old Hafthor Bjornsson has broken the previous record set in deadlifting.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world. Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor's Power Gym in his native Iceland.

View this post on Instagram

I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business - hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

"I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point?" the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN.

"I'm happy with this." Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).

