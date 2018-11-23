GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody

Moushumi Chatterjee has accused her daughter’s husband and her in-laws of not taking care of her properly.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 3:16 PM IST
Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
Moushumi Chatterjee. (Image: Instagram)
Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee and her husband Jayanta Mukherjee have moved the Bombay High Court, appealing that they be given the custody of their comatose daughter Payal Sinha so that they can nurse her back to health.

Accusing Payal’s husband Dicky Sinha and her in-laws of not taking care of her properly and not letting them meet her, Moushumi and Jayanta filed an FIR at Mumbai’s Khar Police Station on Tuesday, “requesting urgent action in order to save Payal's life," reports India Today.

According to the India Today report, Payal, now 44, got married to Dicky in 2010. Jayanta, Payal and Dicky were joint directors of a business but their relations strained after a dispute in December 2016.

Payal, who suffers from juvenile diabetes, has been unwell since April 2017, but her health continued to deteriorate and "she has been persistently in bed in a comatose condition," according to the petition filed by Moushumi.

The petition also claims that Payal was taken out of hospital on April 28 but is not being taken care of by Dicky or his family as advised by doctors.

Best known for starring in films like Balika Badhu, Parineeta, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and most recently Piku, Moushumi has also alleged that she has no update on Payal’s health as Dicky doesn’t let them see her, claiming that “since he is her lawfully wedded husband, he has greater right to care for her than the parents," says the petition.

